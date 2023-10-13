Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Racine County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Racine County, Wisconsin, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Racine County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
William Horlick High School at Racine Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Racine, WI
- Conference: Southeast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elkhorn Area High School at Union Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Union Grove, WI
- Conference: Southern Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Racine Saint Catherines High School at University School of Milwaukee
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Francis High School at Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Burlington, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beloit Memorial High School at Waterford Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Waterford, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
