High school football is on the schedule this week in Racine County, Wisconsin, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.

    • Racine County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

    William Horlick High School at Racine Park High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Racine, WI
    • Conference: Southeast
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Elkhorn Area High School at Union Grove High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Union Grove, WI
    • Conference: Southern Lakes
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Racine Saint Catherines High School at University School of Milwaukee

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Milwaukee, WI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saint Francis High School at Catholic Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Burlington, WI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Beloit Memorial High School at Waterford Union High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Waterford, WI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

