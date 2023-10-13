Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Outagamie County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in Outagamie County, Wisconsin, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Other Games in Wisconsin This Week
Outagamie County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Shiocton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Shiocton, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shawano Community High School at Seymour High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Seymour, WI
- Conference: Bay
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Xavier High School at New London High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: New London, WI
- Conference: Bay
- How to Stream: Watch Here
