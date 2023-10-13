High school football is happening this week in Outagamie County, Wisconsin, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Wisconsin This Week

Outagamie County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

TBD at Shiocton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Shiocton, WI

Shiocton, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Shawano Community High School at Seymour High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Seymour, WI

Seymour, WI Conference: Bay

Bay How to Stream: Watch Here

Xavier High School at New London High School