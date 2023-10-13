Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marathon County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Marathon County, Wisconsin this week. Info on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Marathon County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Pittsville High School at Abbotsford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Abbotsford, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wausau West High School at D.C. Everest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Schofield, WI
- Conference: Wisconsin Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
