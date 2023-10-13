Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Juneau County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football action in Juneau County, Wisconsin this week, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Wisconsin This Week
Juneau County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Bangor High School at New Lisbon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: New Lisbon, WI
- Conference: Scenic Bluffs
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.