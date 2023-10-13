In Dodge County, Wisconsin, there are interesting high school football matchups on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Wisconsin This Week

  • Dane County
  • Milwaukee County
  • Oconto County
  • Marinette County
  • Shawano County

    • Dodge County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

    Waterloo High School at Horicon-Hustisford

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Hustisford, WI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Waterloo High School at Horicon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Hustisford, WI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.