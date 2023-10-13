Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Calumet County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Calumet County, Wisconsin this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Other Games in Wisconsin This Week
Calumet County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Hilbert High School at Manitowoc Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Manitowoc, WI
- Conference: Big East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chilton High School at Two Rivers High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Two Rivers, WI
- Conference: Eastern Wisconsin Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
