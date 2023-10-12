The Week 7 college football slate includes five games with Big 12 teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.

Jump to Matchup:

West Virginia vs. Houston

Week 7 Big 12 Results

Houston 41 West Virginia 39

  • Pregame Favorite: West Virginia (-3)
  • Pregame Total: 49.5

Houston Leaders

  • Passing: Donovan Smith (21-for-27, 253 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Stacy Sneed (7 ATT, 78 YDS)
  • Receiving: Stephon Johnson Jr. (4 TAR, 4 REC, 96 YDS, 2 TDs)

West Virginia Leaders

  • Passing: Garrett Greene (20-for-38, 391 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: CJ Donaldson (17 ATT, 66 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Devin Carter (11 TAR, 5 REC, 116 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

HoustonWest Virginia
393Total Yards546
253Passing Yards391
140Rushing Yards155
0Turnovers1

Upcoming Week 7 Big 12 Games

Iowa State Cyclones at Cincinnati Bearcats

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Nippert Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Cincinnati (-5.5)

BYU Cougars at TCU Horned Frogs

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: TCU (-6)

No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks at Oklahoma State Cowboys

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Kansas (-3)

Kansas State Wildcats at Texas Tech Red Raiders

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Texas Tech (-1.5)

