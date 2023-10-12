Week 7 of the college football schedule includes six games featuring AAC teams in action. Read on for up-to-date key players and results.

SMU vs. East Carolina

Week 7 AAC Results

SMU 31 East Carolina 10

  • Pregame Favorite: SMU (-11.5)
  • Pregame Total: 49.5

SMU Leaders

  • Passing: Preston Stone (19-for-38, 276 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jaylan Knighton (11 ATT, 26 YDS)
  • Receiving: Jordan Kerley (4 TAR, 3 REC, 69 YDS)

East Carolina Leaders

  • Passing: Mason Garcia (12-for-26, 155 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Garcia (12 ATT, 38 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Chase Sowell (12 TAR, 7 REC, 120 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

East CarolinaSMU
290Total Yards334
193Passing Yards276
97Rushing Yards58
2Turnovers0

Upcoming Week 7 AAC Games

Tulane Green Wave at Memphis Tigers

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Friday, October 13
  • Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Tulane (-4.5)

Temple Owls at North Texas Mean Green

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Apogee Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: North Texas (-6)

Navy Midshipmen at Charlotte 49ers

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Navy (-3.5)

Florida Atlantic Owls at South Florida Bulls

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Raymond James Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: South Florida (-2.5)

UAB Blazers at UTSA Roadrunners

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Alamodome
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: UTSA (-9.5)

