Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Rock County, Wisconsin? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

    • Rock County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Beloit Memorial High School at Waterford Union High School

    • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 12
    • Location: Waterford, WI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Clinton Jr-Sr High School at Cambridge High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Cambridge, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

