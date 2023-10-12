High school football is happening this week in Racine County, Wisconsin, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Racine County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Beloit Memorial High School at Waterford Union High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 12

Waterford, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint Francis High School at Catholic Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12

Burlington, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

William Horlick High School at Racine Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

Racine, WI Conference: Southeast

Southeast How to Stream: Watch Here

Elkhorn Area High School at Union Grove High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

Union Grove, WI Conference: Southern Lakes

Southern Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Racine Saint Catherines High School at University School of Milwaukee