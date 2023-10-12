Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marinette County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Marinette County, Wisconsin this week. Details on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Marinette County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Lena High School at Wausaukee High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Wausaukee, WI
- Conference: Marinette & Oconto
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Mishicot High School at Marinette High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Marinette, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
