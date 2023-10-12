Searching for how to watch high school football games in Manitowoc County, Wisconsin this week? We've got what you need.

    • Manitowoc County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Hilbert High School at Manitowoc Lutheran High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 12
    • Location: Manitowoc, WI
    • Conference: Big East
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Oostburg High School at Reedsville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Reedsville, WI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mishicot High School at Marinette High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Marinette, WI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Chilton High School at Two Rivers High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Two Rivers, WI
    • Conference: Eastern Wisconsin Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

