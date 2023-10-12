Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Calumet County, Wisconsin this week? We've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Wisconsin This Week

Calumet County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Hilbert High School at Manitowoc Lutheran High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 12

6:00 PM CT on October 12 Location: Manitowoc, WI

Manitowoc, WI Conference: Big East

Big East How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Chilton High School at Two Rivers High School