The Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) play host to the Atlanta Braves (104-58)

The Braves will hit the field at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Wednesday at 5:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Game Time: 5:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Kyle Schwarber (.197 AVG, 47 HR, 104 RBI)

Kyle Schwarber (.197 AVG, 47 HR, 104 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.337 AVG, 41 HR, 106 RBI)

PHI Moneyline ATL Moneyline Total -124 +104 9

The Minnesota Twins (87-75) face the Houston Astros (90-72)

The Astros hope to get a road victory at Target Field against the Twins on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FS1

Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Max Kepler (.260 AVG, 24 HR, 66 RBI)

Max Kepler (.260 AVG, 24 HR, 66 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.284 AVG, 29 HR, 112 RBI)

MIN Moneyline HOU Moneyline Total -124 +104 8

The Texas Rangers (90-72) play the Baltimore Orioles (101-61)

The Orioles hope to get a road victory at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FS1

Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.276 AVG, 29 HR, 100 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.276 AVG, 29 HR, 100 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.277 AVG, 20 HR, 80 RBI)

The Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) play host to the Los Angeles Dodgers (100-62)

The Dodgers will take to the field at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday at 9:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.285 AVG, 25 HR, 76 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.285 AVG, 25 HR, 76 RBI) LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.307 AVG, 39 HR, 107 RBI)

LAD Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -130 +109 9.5

