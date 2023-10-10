California and Portland square off in a College Soccer match in one of many compelling matchups on the soccer slate on Tuesday.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch College Soccer: California vs Portland

  • League: College Soccer
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: Northeastern vs Bryant

  • League: College Soccer
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: Boston College vs Yale

  • League: College Soccer
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: Michigan vs Michigan State

  • League: College Soccer
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: Harvard vs Boston University

  • League: College Soccer
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: Fordham vs Hofstra

  • League: College Soccer
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.