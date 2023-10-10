The Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles meet in Game 3 of the ALDS, Tuesday at 8:03 PM ET, at Globe Life Field. The Rangers are ahead 2-0 and would sweep with a victory.

The probable starters are Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA) for the Rangers and Dean Kremer (13-5, 4.12 ERA) for the Orioles.

Rangers vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (12-5, 3.63 ERA) vs Kremer - BAL (13-5, 4.12 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

The Rangers will send Eovaldi (12-5) to the mound for his 26th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in 6 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 25 games this season with an ERA of 3.63, a 2.81 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.139.

In 25 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.

In 25 starts, Eovaldi has pitched through or past the fifth inning 21 times. He has a season average of 5.8 frames per outing.

He has eight appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dean Kremer

Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his 33rd of the season. He is 13-5 with a 4.12 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 172 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Thursday, Sept. 28, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering two hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed a 4.12 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings during 32 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .254 to opposing hitters.

Kremer is trying to secure his 15th quality start of the season in this game.

Kremer has pitched five or more innings in a game 24 times this year entering this matchup.

He has had five appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.12 ERA ranks 30th, 1.309 WHIP ranks 35th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 31st.

Dean Kremer vs. Rangers

He will face a Rangers offense that ranks third in the league with 881 total runs scored while batting .263 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .452 slugging percentage (third in MLB action) and has hit a total of 233 home runs (third in the league).

Kremer has thrown 6 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs on five hits while striking out five against the Rangers this season.

