Tuesday's contest at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (90-72) matching up with the Baltimore Orioles (101-61) at 8:03 PM ET (on October 10). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Rangers, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA) for the Rangers and Dean Kremer (13-5, 4.12 ERA) for the Orioles.

Rangers vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET
Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

Rangers vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Orioles 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 107 times this season and won 64, or 59.8%, of those games.

Texas is 47-31 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.

The Rangers have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 881 total runs this season.

The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Orioles Performance Insights

The Orioles have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Baltimore and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total just once.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Orioles' past 10 matchups.

The Orioles have been chosen as underdogs in 71 games this year and have walked away with the win 41 times (57.7%) in those games.

This year, Baltimore has won 20 of 33 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Orioles have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Baltimore is the seventh-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging five runs per game (807 total).

The Orioles have pitched to a 3.90 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup October 1 @ Mariners L 1-0 Dane Dunning vs George Kirby October 3 @ Rays W 4-0 Jordan Montgomery vs Tyler Glasnow October 4 @ Rays W 7-1 Nathan Eovaldi vs Zach Eflin October 7 @ Orioles W 3-2 Andrew Heaney vs Kyle Bradish October 8 @ Orioles W 11-8 Jordan Montgomery vs Grayson Rodriguez October 10 Orioles - Nathan Eovaldi vs Dean Kremer

Orioles Schedule