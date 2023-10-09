Packers vs. Raiders: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) bring a three-game losing streak into a meeting against the Green Bay Packers (2-2) on Monday, October 9, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium.
Raiders and Packers recent betting trends and insights can be found below before you wager on Monday's matchup.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Packers vs. Raiders Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, October 9, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Channel: ABC/ESPN
- City: Paradise, Nevada
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Raiders
|2.5
|45.5
|-130
|+110
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Packers vs. Raiders Betting Records & Stats
Green Bay Packers
- The Packers and their opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in three of four games this season.
- The average over/under for Green Bay's matchups this season is 41.9, 3.6 fewer points than this game's total.
- The Packers have gone 3-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Packers have been underdogs in four games this season and won two (50%) of those contests.
- Green Bay has been at least a +110 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.
Las Vegas Raiders
- The average total in Las Vegas' games this season is 45.4, 0.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Raiders have covered the spread once in four games with a set spread.
- The Raiders have been moneyline favorites only once before this season and they lost.
- Las Vegas has played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter in just one game this season, which it lost.
Raiders vs. Packers Over/Under Stats
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Raiders
|15.5
|30
|25.3
|14
|45.4
|1
|4
|Packers
|25
|20
|24
|11
|41.9
|3
|4
Packers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.9
|43.3
|40.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.3
|23
|21.5
|ATS Record
|3-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-2
|1-1
|1-1
Raiders Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45.4
|43.5
|46
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.3
|23
|26
|ATS Record
|1-3-0
|0-1-0
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-3-0
|0-1-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.