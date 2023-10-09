Packers vs. Raiders Injury Report — Week 5
Going into their matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3), the Green Bay Packers (2-2) currently are monitoring 12 players on the injury report. The game kicks off at 8:15 PM on Monday, October 9 at Allegiant Stadium.
The Packers' last game was a 34-20 loss to the Detroit Lions.
The Raiders head into the matchup after losing 24-17 to the Los Angeles Chargers in their last game on October 1.
Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Christian Watson
|WR
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Zach Tom
|OL
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Elgton Jenkins
|OL
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jon Runyan
|OG
|Groin
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|De'Vondre Campbell
|LB
|Ankle
|Out
|Jaire Alexander
|CB
|Back
|Questionable
|Rudy Ford
|S
|Oblique
|Questionable
|Eric Stokes
|CB
|Foot
|Questionable
|Luke Musgrave
|TE
|Concussion
|Full Participation In Practice
|Carrington Valentine
|CB
|Biceps
|Full Participation In Practice
|Zayne Anderson
|S
|Hamstring
|Out
Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|QB
|Concussion
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Marcus Epps
|S
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|David Long Jr.
|CB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Malcolm Koonce
|DE
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Maxx Crosby
|DE
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Nate Hobbs
|CB
|Ankle
|Out
|Davante Adams
|WR
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Jakorian Bennett
|CB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
Packers vs. Raiders Game Info
- When: Monday, October 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV Info: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Packers Season Insights
- The Packers' offense has been a bottom-five unit in total offense this season, registering 280.8 total yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. On defense, they rank 21st with 352.5 total yards ceded per contest.
- In terms of points scored the Packers rank 10th in the NFL (25 points per game), and they are 21st on the other side of the ball (24 points allowed per contest).
- The Packers rank 18th in the NFL with 206.3 passing yards per contest on offense, and they rank 10th with 197.3 passing yards given up per game on defense.
- Green Bay has been outplayed on both sides of the ball in terms of rushing this season, ranking second-worst in rushing yards (74.5 per game) and second-worst in rushing yards allowed (155.3 per game).
- After forcing four turnovers (22nd in NFL) and turning the ball over three times (fifth in NFL) this season, the Packers sport the 14th-ranked turnover margin of +1.
Packers vs. Raiders Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Raiders (-1.5)
- Moneyline: Raiders (-130), Packers (+110)
- Total: 45.5 points
