Going into their matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3), the Green Bay Packers (2-2) currently are monitoring 12 players on the injury report. The game kicks off at 8:15 PM on Monday, October 9 at Allegiant Stadium.

The Packers' last game was a 34-20 loss to the Detroit Lions.

The Raiders head into the matchup after losing 24-17 to the Los Angeles Chargers in their last game on October 1.

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Aaron Jones RB Hamstring Questionable Christian Watson WR Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Zach Tom OL Knee Limited Participation In Practice Elgton Jenkins OL Knee Limited Participation In Practice Jon Runyan OG Groin Did Not Participate In Practice De'Vondre Campbell LB Ankle Out Jaire Alexander CB Back Questionable Rudy Ford S Oblique Questionable Eric Stokes CB Foot Questionable Luke Musgrave TE Concussion Full Participation In Practice Carrington Valentine CB Biceps Full Participation In Practice Zayne Anderson S Hamstring Out

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jimmy Garoppolo QB Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Marcus Epps S Knee Full Participation In Practice David Long Jr. CB Ankle Questionable Malcolm Koonce DE Groin Limited Participation In Practice Maxx Crosby DE Knee Limited Participation In Practice Nate Hobbs CB Ankle Out Davante Adams WR Shoulder Questionable Jakorian Bennett CB Hamstring Questionable

Packers vs. Raiders Game Info

When: Monday, October 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV Info: ABC/ESPN

Packers Season Insights

The Packers' offense has been a bottom-five unit in total offense this season, registering 280.8 total yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. On defense, they rank 21st with 352.5 total yards ceded per contest.

In terms of points scored the Packers rank 10th in the NFL (25 points per game), and they are 21st on the other side of the ball (24 points allowed per contest).

The Packers rank 18th in the NFL with 206.3 passing yards per contest on offense, and they rank 10th with 197.3 passing yards given up per game on defense.

Green Bay has been outplayed on both sides of the ball in terms of rushing this season, ranking second-worst in rushing yards (74.5 per game) and second-worst in rushing yards allowed (155.3 per game).

After forcing four turnovers (22nd in NFL) and turning the ball over three times (fifth in NFL) this season, the Packers sport the 14th-ranked turnover margin of +1.

Packers vs. Raiders Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Raiders (-1.5)

Raiders (-1.5) Moneyline: Raiders (-130), Packers (+110)

Raiders (-130), Packers (+110) Total: 45.5 points

