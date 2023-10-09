Based on our computer model, the Green Bay Packers will beat the Las Vegas Raiders when they play at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, October 9 (at 8:15 PM ET). We have more projections, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available below.

The Raiders have been a bottom-five scoring offense this year, ranking third-worst with 15.5 points per contest. On the defensive side of the ball, they are ranked 23rd in the NFL (25.3 points allowed per game). With 25.0 points per game on offense, the Packers rank 10th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 21st, giving up 24.0 points per game.

Packers vs. Raiders Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Packers (+1.5) Toss Up (45.5) Packers 27, Raiders 18

Packers Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Packers based on the moneyline is 47.6%.

Green Bay has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover once.

The Packers have covered the spread three times this year (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Green Bay games have gone over the point total three out of four times this year.

Packers games average 41.9 total points, 3.6 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Raiders Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Raiders a 56.5% chance to win.

Las Vegas has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Raiders have been favored by 1.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

So far this season, just one Las Vegas game has hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 45.5 points, 0.1 higher than the average total in Raiders games this season.

Packers vs. Raiders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Las Vegas 15.5 25.3 18.0 23.0 14.7 26.0 Green Bay 25.0 24.0 19.0 25.5 31.0 22.5

