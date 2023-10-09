Will Luke Musgrave Score a Touchdown Against the Raiders on Monday Night Football in Week 5?
Will Luke Musgrave cash his Week 5 anytime TD player prop when the Green Bay Packers take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important numbers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Think Musgrave will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Luke Musgrave score a touchdown against the Raiders?
Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25 if he scores a TD)
- Musgrave has put up 125 yards (on 12 catches). He's been targeted 16 times, resulting in 31.3 yards per game.
- Musgrave, in four games this year, has zero TD receptions.
Luke Musgrave Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|4
|3
|50
|0
|Week 2
|@Falcons
|3
|2
|25
|0
|Week 3
|Saints
|8
|6
|49
|0
|Week 4
|Lions
|1
|1
|1
|0
Rep Luke Musgrave with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.