The Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) and Green Bay Packers (2-2) are slated to go head to head at Allegiant Stadium on October 9, which means that Jimmy Garoppolo and Jordan Love will be under center for the respective teams. Below, we dissect both QBs, highlighting the stats and trends that will come into play this week.

Packers vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Date: Monday, October 9, 2023

Monday, October 9, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada TV: ABC/ESPN

Jordan Love vs. Jimmy Garoppolo Matchup

Jordan Love 2023 Stats Jimmy Garoppolo 4 Games Played 3 56.1% Completion % 68.1% 901 (225.3) Passing Yards (Per Game) 709 (236.3) 8 Touchdowns 5 3 Interceptions 6 72 (18) Rushing Yards (Per game) 19 (6.3) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Raiders Defensive Stats

This year, the Raiders are having trouble on defense, surrendering 25.3 points per game (18th in NFL).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Las Vegas has surrendered 811 passing yards this season, ranking 13th in the league. In terms of passing TDs allowed, it ranks 27th in the NFL with eight.

Against the run, the Raiders' defense has struggled this season, as it ranks 25th in the league with 537 rushing yards allowed (134.3 per game).

Defensively, Las Vegas ranks 23rd in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 43.4%. It is 28th in red-zone efficiency allowed at 73.3%.

Packers Defensive Stats

