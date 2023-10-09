The Green Bay Packers and the Las Vegas Raiders are scheduled to meet in a Week 5 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. Will Christian Watson find his way into the end zone in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.

Will Christian Watson score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20 if he scores a TD)

Watson was the top receiver among current Packers last year, collecting 41 receptions for 611 yards and seven scores. He was targeted 66 times and averaged 43.6 receiving yards per game.

In four of 14 games last season, Watson reeled in a touchdown pass (and he had two games with multiple touchdown receptions).

He found the end zone on the ground in two games last season, but did not have multiple rushing TDs either time.

Christian Watson Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 4 2 34 0 Week 2 Bears 3 3 9 0 Week 4 Patriots 3 1 8 0 Week 5 Giants 1 1 1 0 Week 8 @Bills 1 1 12 0 Week 9 @Lions 2 2 24 0 Week 10 Cowboys 8 4 107 3 Week 11 Titans 6 4 48 2 Week 12 @Eagles 6 4 110 1 Week 13 @Bears 7 3 48 1 Week 15 Rams 6 4 46 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 8 6 49 0 Week 17 Vikings 5 1 11 0 Week 18 Lions 6 5 104 0

