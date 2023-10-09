Aaron Jones has a good matchup when his Green Bay Packers play the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Raiders allow 134.3 rushing yards per game, eighth-worst in the league.

On 14 rushes, Jones has piled up 59 yards (29.5 ypg) with one rushing score. Jones has recorded 82 yards on three receptions (41 ypg) and one receiving TD.

Jones vs. the Raiders

Jones vs the Raiders (since 2021): No games

No games The Raiders have let one opposing rusher to rack up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Las Vegas has given up one or more rushing TDs to three opposing players this year.

The Raiders have given up two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

The run defense of the Raiders is giving up 134.3 yards per outing on the ground this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Raiders' defense ranks 14th in the league with four rushing TDs conceded so far this year.

Aaron Jones Rushing Props vs. the Raiders

Rushing Yards: 14.5 (-110)

Jones Rushing Insights

Jones has fallen short of his rushing yards prop bet total in each of his two games played this season.

The Packers, who are 20th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 59.2% of the time while running 40.8%.

He has handled 15.4% of his team's 91 rushing attempts this season (14).

Jones has a rushing touchdown in one game this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 18.2% of his team's 11 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

He has two carries in the red zone (15.4% of his team's 13 red zone rushes).

Aaron Jones Receiving Props vs the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 3.5 (-115)

Jones Receiving Insights

In one of two games this season (50.0%), Jones has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet.

Jones has 4.5% of his team's target share (six targets on 132 passing attempts).

He has racked up 13.7 yards per target (82 yards on six targets).

In one of two games this season, Jones has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Jones (three red zone targets) has been targeted 11.5% of the time in the red zone (26 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Jones' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Lions 9/28/2023 Week 4 5 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / -4 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 9/10/2023 Week 1 9 ATT / 41 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 2 REC / 86 YDS / 1 TD

