Will Aaron Jones Play in Week 5? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Aaron Jones was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers' Week 5 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders begins at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. Seeking Jones' stats? Here is everything you need to know.
In terms of season stats, Jones has rushed for 59 yards on 14 carries with one touchdown, averaging 4.2 yards per carry, and has three catches (six targets) for 82 yards.
Aaron Jones Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Packers.
Packers vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Day: October 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Jones 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|14
|59
|1
|4.2
|6
|3
|82
|1
Jones Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|9
|41
|1
|2
|86
|1
|Week 4
|Lions
|5
|18
|0
|1
|-4
|0
