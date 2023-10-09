A.J. Dillon has a favorable matchup when his Green Bay Packers play the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Raiders give up 134.3 rushing yards per game, eighth-worst in the NFL.

In the running game, Dillon has put up a team-high 118 rushing yards (29.5 ypg) on 44 attempts. Dillon has also grabbed three passes for 25 yards.

Dillon vs. the Raiders

Dillon vs the Raiders (since 2021): No games

No games The Raiders have let one opposing rusher to put up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Las Vegas has allowed one or more rushing TDs to three opposing players this year.

The Raiders have given up two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

Dillon will square off against the NFL's 25th-ranked run defense this week. The Raiders concede 134.3 yards on the ground per contest.

The Raiders' defense is ranked 14th in the league with four rushing TDs conceded so far this season.

A.J. Dillon Rushing Props vs. the Raiders

Rushing Yards: 49.5 (-115)

Dillon Rushing Insights

Dillon has come up shy of his rushing yards prop bet total in each of his four games played this season.

The Packers, who are 20th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 59.2% of the time while running 40.8%.

His team has attempted 91 rushes this season. He's taken 44 of those carries (48.4%).

Dillon has no rushing touchdowns in four games this season.

He has six red zone carries for 46.2% of the team share (his team runs on 33.3% of its plays in the red zone).

A.J. Dillon Receiving Props vs the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 9.5 (-115)

Dillon Receiving Insights

Dillon has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in one of three games (33.3%).

Dillon has received 3.8% of his team's 132 passing attempts this season (five targets).

He has racked up five yards per target (25 yards on five targets).

Dillon, in four games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Dillon's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Lions 9/28/2023 Week 4 5 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 9/24/2023 Week 3 11 ATT / 33 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 9/17/2023 Week 2 15 ATT / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 9/10/2023 Week 1 13 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs

