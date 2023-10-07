A total of 15 games on the Week 6 college football schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners and the No. 3 Texas Longhorns.

How to Watch AP Top 25 Games

No. 23 LSU Tigers at No. 21 Missouri Tigers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, October 7

Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream: Fubo

Favorite: LSU (-6.5)

No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 3 Texas Longhorns

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, October 7

Venue: Cotton Bowl

TV Channel: ABC

Live stream: Fubo

Favorite: Texas (-6.5)

Maryland Terrapins at No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, October 7

Venue: Ohio Stadium

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: Fubo

Favorite: Ohio State (-19.5)

No. 13 Washington State Cougars at UCLA Bruins

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, October 7

Venue: Rose Bowl

TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Live stream: Fubo

Favorite: UCLA (-3.5)

Virginia Tech Hokies at No. 5 Florida State Seminoles

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Date: Saturday, October 7

Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

TV Channel: ABC

Favorite: Florida State (-23.5)

Syracuse Orange at No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Date: Saturday, October 7

Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream: Fubo

Favorite: North Carolina (-8.5)

No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide at Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Date: Saturday, October 7

Venue: Kyle Field

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream: Fubo

Favorite: Alabama (-2.5)

No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, October 7

Venue: Sanford Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream: Fubo

Favorite: Georgia (-14.5)

No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 25 Louisville Cardinals

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Date: Saturday, October 7

Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

TV Channel: ABC

Live stream: Fubo

Favorite: Notre Dame (-6.5)

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Date: Saturday, October 7

Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

TV Channel: NBC

Live stream: Fubo

Favorite: Michigan (-19.5)

Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Date: Saturday, October 7

Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

TV Channel: SECN

Live stream: Fubo

Favorite: Ole Miss (-11.5)

No. 24 Fresno State Bulldogs at Wyoming Cowboys

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, October 7

Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

TV Channel: FOX

Favorite: Fresno State (-5.5)

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at No. 17 Miami Hurricanes

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, October 7

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

TV Channel: ACCN

Live stream: Fubo

Favorite: Miami (FL) (-20.5)

No. 15 Oregon State Beavers at California Golden Bears

Time: 10:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, October 7

Venue: California Memorial Stadium

TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Live stream: Fubo

Favorite: Oregon State (-9.5)

Arizona Wildcats at No. 9 USC Trojans

Time: 10:30 PM ET

Date: Saturday, October 7

Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream: Fubo

Favorite: USC (-21.5)

