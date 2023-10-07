Week 6 of the college football schedule included seven games featuring MAC teams involved. Read on to see results and key players from all of those games.

Jump to Matchup:

Toledo vs. UMass | Western Michigan vs. Mississippi State | Central Michigan vs. Buffalo | Kent State vs. Ohio | Northern Illinois vs. Akron | Bowling Green vs. Miami (OH) | Ball State vs. Eastern Michigan

Week 6 MAC Results

Toledo 41 UMass 24

  • Pregame Favorite: Toledo (-18.5)
  • Pregame Total: 55.5

Toledo Leaders

  • Passing: DeQuan Finn (15-for-23, 139 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Finn (13 ATT, 172 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Jerjuan Newton (6 TAR, 4 REC, 43 YDS, 2 TDs)

UMass Leaders

  • Passing: Taisun Phommachanh (20-for-31, 272 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Kay'Ron Adams (20 ATT, 157 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Anthony Simpson (8 TAR, 7 REC, 140 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

UMassToledo
439Total Yards514
272Passing Yards139
167Rushing Yards375
1Turnovers1

Mississippi State 41 Western Michigan 28

  • Pregame Favorite: Mississippi State (-21.5)
  • Pregame Total: 55.5

Mississippi State Leaders

  • Passing: Will Rogers (16-for-22, 189 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Seth Davis (10 ATT, 65 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Freddie Roberson (7 TAR, 5 REC, 68 YDS, 1 TD)

Western Michigan Leaders

  • Passing: Hayden Wolff (27-for-35, 262 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Zahir Abdus-Salaam (18 ATT, 60 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Kenneth Womack (16 TAR, 12 REC, 113 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Mississippi StateWestern Michigan
440Total Yards413
246Passing Yards297
194Rushing Yards116
1Turnovers1

Buffalo 37 Central Michigan 13

  • Pregame Favorite: Central Michigan (-3)
  • Pregame Total: 51.5

Buffalo Leaders

  • Passing: Cole Snyder (20-for-32, 232 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Ron Cook Jr. (11 ATT, 53 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Boobie Curry (7 TAR, 4 REC, 74 YDS)

Central Michigan Leaders

  • Passing: Jase Bauer (28-for-49, 280 YDS, 2 TDs, 3 INTs)
  • Rushing: Bauer (6 ATT, 31 YDS)
  • Receiving: Marion Lukes (7 TAR, 7 REC, 73 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

BuffaloCentral Michigan
355Total Yards360
232Passing Yards280
123Rushing Yards80
0Turnovers4

Ohio 42 Kent State 17

  • Pregame Favorite: Ohio (-24)
  • Pregame Total: 45.5

Ohio Leaders

  • Passing: Kurtis Rourke (20-for-32, 300 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Parker Navarro (3 ATT, 65 YDS)
  • Receiving: Miles Cross (11 TAR, 7 REC, 125 YDS, 2 TDs)

Kent State Leaders

  • Passing: Michael Alaimo (9-for-13, 107 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Jaylen Thomas (24 ATT, 67 YDS)
  • Receiving: Chrishon McCray (10 TAR, 6 REC, 93 YDS, 2 TDs)

Team Stat Comparison

OhioKent State
466Total Yards228
300Passing Yards119
166Rushing Yards109
0Turnovers1

Northern Illinois 55 Akron 14

  • Pregame Favorite: Northern Illinois (-4.5)
  • Pregame Total: 41.5

Northern Illinois Leaders

  • Passing: Rocky Lombardi (10-for-15, 191 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Antario Brown (13 ATT, 280 YDS, 4 TDs)
  • Receiving: Kacper Rutkiewicz (1 TAR, 1 REC, 64 YDS, 1 TD)

Akron Leaders

  • Passing: Tahj Bullock (19-for-34, 146 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Lorenzo Lingard (12 ATT, 49 YDS)
  • Receiving: T.J. Banks (4 TAR, 4 REC, 38 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

AkronNorthern Illinois
253Total Yards571
146Passing Yards191
107Rushing Yards380
1Turnovers0

Miami (OH) 27 Bowling Green 0

  • Pregame Favorite: Miami (OH) (-7.5)
  • Pregame Total: 42.5

Miami (OH) Leaders

  • Passing: Brett Gabbert (15-for-18, 170 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Kenny Tracy (11 ATT, 58 YDS)
  • Receiving: Joe Wilkins (7 TAR, 6 REC, 70 YDS)

Bowling Green Leaders

  • Passing: Connor Bazelak (8-for-17, 64 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Terion Stewart (8 ATT, 63 YDS)
  • Receiving: Odieu Hiliare (5 TAR, 4 REC, 27 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Miami (OH)Bowling Green
356Total Yards135
170Passing Yards72
186Rushing Yards63
1Turnovers1

Eastern Michigan 24 Ball State 10

  • Pregame Favorite: Eastern Michigan (-2.5)
  • Pregame Total: 43.5

Eastern Michigan Leaders

  • Passing: Austin Smith (18-for-28, 192 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Samson Evans (14 ATT, 42 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: JB Mitchell III (8 TAR, 7 REC, 71 YDS, 1 TD)

Ball State Leaders

  • Passing: Layne Hatcher (20-for-33, 132 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Kiael Kelly (9 ATT, 94 YDS)
  • Receiving: Marquez Cooper (8 TAR, 7 REC, 62 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Eastern MichiganBall State
253Total Yards306
192Passing Yards158
61Rushing Yards148
0Turnovers2

Next Week's MAC Games

Kent State Golden Flashes at Eastern Michigan Eagles

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Rynearson Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Eastern Michigan (-10)

Toledo Rockets at Ball State Cardinals

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Scheumann Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Toledo (-16.5)

Miami (OH) RedHawks at Western Michigan Broncos

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Waldo Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Miami (OH) (-9)

Akron Zips at Central Michigan Chippewas

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Central Michigan (-12.5)

Bowling Green Falcons at Buffalo Bulls

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: UB Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Buffalo (-5.5)

Ohio Bobcats at Northern Illinois Huskies

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Ohio (-7)

