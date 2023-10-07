The TCU Horned Frogs (3-2) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Iowa State Cyclones (2-3) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium in a Big 12 clash.

TCU ranks 70th in total defense this year (370.6 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking 13th-best in the FBS with 487.4 total yards per game. Iowa State's offense has been bottom-25 in total offense this season, compiling 317 total yards per game, which ranks 13th-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 46th with 338.6 total yards surrendered per contest.

Here we will dive into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on Fox Sports 1.

TCU vs. Iowa State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

How to Watch Week 6 Games

TCU vs. Iowa State Key Statistics

TCU Iowa State 487.4 (14th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 317 (116th) 370.6 (76th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 338.6 (53rd) 193.6 (32nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 96.6 (122nd) 293.8 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 220.4 (87th) 6 (48th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (27th) 7 (55th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (79th)

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris leads TCU with 1,415 yards (283 ypg) on 120-of-182 passing with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 235 rushing yards on 40 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Emani Bailey, has carried the ball 100 times for 538 yards (107.6 per game), scoring two times.

John Paul Richardson's leads his squad with 272 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 17 catches (out of 24 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Warren Thompson has hauled in 12 passes while averaging 31.8 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Jared Wiley's 16 grabs have turned into 138 yards and three touchdowns.

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has racked up 1,085 yards (217 ypg) while completing 60.5% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also run for 58 yards with one touchdown.

Cartevious Norton is his team's leading rusher with 45 carries for 143 yards, or 28.6 per game.

Abu Sama III has run for 133 yards across 32 attempts.

Jaylin Noel paces his team with 250 receiving yards on 24 receptions with two touchdowns.

Jayden Higgins has totaled 244 receiving yards (48.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 16 receptions.

Daniel Jackson's 13 targets have resulted in 10 catches for 168 yards and two touchdowns.

