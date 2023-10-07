AAC foes meet when the South Florida Bulls (3-2) and the UAB Blazers (1-4) play on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Protective Stadium.

South Florida is putting up 30.2 points per game on offense this year (65th in the FBS), and is giving up 28.2 points per game (86th) on the defensive side of the ball. UAB has not been getting things done on defense, ranking eighth-worst with 36 points given up per game. It has been more productive offensively, posting 27 points per contest (82nd-ranked).

South Florida vs. UAB Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

South Florida vs. UAB Key Statistics

South Florida UAB 435.6 (39th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 418.2 (50th) 398 (92nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 433.6 (114th) 183.6 (41st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 124.2 (103rd) 252 (53rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 294 (22nd) 9 (101st) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (81st) 7 (55th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (15th)

South Florida Stats Leaders

Byrum Brown has been a dual threat for South Florida so far this season. He has 1,223 passing yards, completing 61% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 330 yards (66 ypg) on 89 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Nay'Quan Wright has piled up 287 yards on 70 attempts, scoring two times.

Naiem Simmons' team-high 380 yards as a receiver have come on 20 catches (out of 31 targets) with two touchdowns.

Sean Atkins has hauled in 28 receptions totaling 331 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Khafre Brown has been the target of 23 passes and racked up 14 catches for 248 yards, an average of 49.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

UAB Stats Leaders

Jacob Zeno has thrown for 1,442 yards (288.4 ypg) while completing 75.5% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also run for 102 yards with three touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Isaiah Jacobs, has carried the ball 55 times for 249 yards (49.8 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jermaine Brown Jr. has rushed for 154 yards on 40 carries with three touchdowns, while also catching 17 passes for 125 yards.

Tejhaun Palmer has hauled in 231 receiving yards on 20 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Amare Thomas has caught 23 passes and compiled 227 receiving yards (45.4 per game) with one touchdown.

Fred Farrier II's 10 grabs (on 16 targets) have netted him 193 yards (38.6 ypg).

