As of October 7 the Green Bay Packers' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +6600, rank them 15th in the NFL.

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Packers Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Packers are three spots higher based on their Super Bowl odds (15th-best in league) than their computer ranking (18th).

Oddsmakers have made the Packers' Super Bowl odds the same now (+6600) compared to the beginning of the season (+6600).

With odds of +6600, the Packers have been given a 1.5% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Green Bay Betting Insights

Green Bay has covered the spread three times in four games.

This season, three of the Packers' four games have gone over the point total.

The Packers have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.

This season, Green Bay has won two out of the four games in which it has been the underdog.

The Packers are averaging 280.8 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 27th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 21st, surrendering 352.5 yards per game.

The Packers rank 10th in scoring offense (25 points per game) and 20th in scoring defense (24 points allowed per game) this season.

Packers Impact Players

In four games, Jordan Love has passed for 901 yards (225.3 per game), with eight TDs and three INTs, and completing 56.1%.

In addition, Love has run for 72 yards and two scores.

Romeo Doubs has 20 catches for 224 yards (56.0 per game) and three TDs in four games.

In the passing game, Jayden Reed has scored two times, hauling in 12 balls for 203 yards (50.8 per game).

Aaron Jones has run for 59 yards (29.5 per game) and one TD in two games.

As a playmaker on defense, the Packers' Quay Walker has recorded 47 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one interception in his four games.

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears W 38-20 +30000 2 September 17 @ Falcons L 25-24 +10000 3 September 24 Saints W 18-17 +5000 4 September 28 Lions L 34-20 +1800 5 October 9 @ Raiders - +25000 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Broncos - +20000 8 October 29 Vikings - +8000 9 November 5 Rams - +8000 10 November 12 @ Steelers - +8000 11 November 19 Chargers - +2200 12 November 23 @ Lions - +1800 13 December 3 Chiefs - +550 14 December 11 @ Giants - +20000 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +6600 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +50000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - +8000 18 January 7 Bears - +30000

Odds are current as of October 7 at 5:27 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.