In the game between the Florida State Seminoles and Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday, October 7 at 3:30 PM, our computer model expects the Seminoles to come away with the victory. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Virginia Tech (+23.5) Over (52.5) Florida State 37, Virginia Tech 20

Week 6 Predictions

Florida State Betting Info (2023)

The Seminoles have a 96.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the spread, the Seminoles are 3-1-0 this season.

Florida State has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 23.5-point favorites.

The Seminoles have played four games this year and three of them have hit the over.

Florida State games average 53.3 total points per game this season, 0.8 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Virginia Tech Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 8.3% chance of a victory for the Hokies.

The Hokies have covered the spread once in three opportunities this season.

In Hokies three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

The average point total for the Virginia Tech this year is 5.3 points less than this game's over/under.

Seminoles vs. Hokies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida State 43.3 22.5 66 13 31 26.5 Virginia Tech 24.8 24.2 30.3 20.7 16.5 29.5

