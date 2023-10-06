Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Waukesha County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Waukesha County, Wisconsin is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Waukesha County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Brookfield Central High School at Marquette University High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Conference: Greater Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Menomonee Falls High School at Hamilton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Sussex, WI
- Conference: Greater Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
