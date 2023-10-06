Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Portage County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Portage County, Wisconsin, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Wisconsin This Week
Portage County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Port Edwards High School at Almond-Bancroft High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Almond, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.