Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Kenosha County, Wisconsin this week? We've got the information.

    • Kenosha County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

    Franklin High School at Indian Trail High School and Academy

    • Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Kenosha, WI
    • Conference: Southeast
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Elkhorn Area High School at Westosha Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Salem, WI
    • Conference: Southern Lakes
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Tremper High School at Bradford High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Kenosha, WI
    • Conference: Southeast
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saint Thomas More High School at Shoreland Lutheran High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Kenosha, WI
    • Conference: Metro
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

