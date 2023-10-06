Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Eau Claire County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin this week, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Wisconsin This Week
Eau Claire County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Eau Claire Memorial High School at Chippewa Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Chippewa Falls, WI
- Conference: Big Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.