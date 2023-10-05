Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marinette County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Marinette County, Wisconsin, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marinette County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Marinette High School at Oconto High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Oconto, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Three Lakes High School at Niagara High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Niagara, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northland Pines High School at Crivitz High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Crivitz, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.