The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras (.405 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field, Wednesday at 7:08 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series. The Diamondbacks own a 1-0 series lead.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 157 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .459, both of which lead Milwaukee hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 53rd in the league in slugging.

Contreras enters this game on a 19-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .368.

Contreras has reached base via a hit in 107 games this year (of 142 played), and had multiple hits in 46 of those games.

In 12.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.3% of his games this season, Contreras has notched at least one RBI. In 19 of those games (13.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 70 games this year, with multiple runs 16 times.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 71 .300 AVG .283 .385 OBP .354 .482 SLG .438 28 XBH 28 9 HR 8 37 RBI 41 49/36 K/BB 77/27 1 SB 5

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings