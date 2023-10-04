The Milwaukee Brewers, including Tyrone Taylor and his .714 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field, Wednesday at 7:08 PM ET. The Diamondbacks have a 1-0 series lead going into Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has 17 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and eight walks while batting .234.

Taylor enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .250 with two homers.

Taylor has reached base via a hit in 41 games this year (of 71 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He has homered in 14.1% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his chances at the plate.

Taylor has an RBI in 27 of 71 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them.

In 38.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (9.9%).

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 37 .270 AVG .200 .302 OBP .236 .514 SLG .383 17 XBH 11 5 HR 5 21 RBI 14 28/3 K/BB 27/5 3 SB 4

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings