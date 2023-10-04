Josh Donaldson vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Josh Donaldson (.171 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 7:08 PM ET. The Diamondbacks own a 1-0 series lead heading into Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Donaldson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Josh Donaldson At The Plate
- Donaldson is batting .152 with five doubles, 13 home runs and 22 walks.
- In 22 of 52 games this year (42.3%) Donaldson has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (9.6%).
- In 12 games this season, he has homered (23.1%, and 6.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Donaldson has an RBI in 18 of 52 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 18 of 52 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|18
|.143
|AVG
|.164
|.276
|OBP
|.205
|.347
|SLG
|.522
|8
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|7
|9
|RBI
|17
|32/18
|K/BB
|18/4
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 197 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 35th of the season. He is 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 210 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the righty went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.47), 12th in WHIP (1.119), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.