The Milwaukee Brewers, including Carlos Santana (.372 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field, Wednesday at 7:08 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series. The Diamondbacks are holding a 1-0 series lead.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is batting .240 with 33 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 65 walks.

Santana has reached base via a hit in 92 games this year (of 147 played), and had multiple hits in 33 of those games.

In 21 games this season, he has hit a home run (14.3%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).

Santana has picked up an RBI in 54 games this season (36.7%), with two or more RBI in 23 of those contests (15.6%).

He has scored in 60 games this year, with multiple runs 16 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 71 GP 75 .260 AVG .223 .348 OBP .292 .441 SLG .419 25 XBH 32 10 HR 13 31 RBI 55 45/35 K/BB 59/30 4 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings