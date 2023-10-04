Carlos Santana vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Carlos Santana (.372 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field, Wednesday at 7:08 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series. The Diamondbacks are holding a 1-0 series lead.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
Stadium: American Family Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is batting .240 with 33 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 65 walks.
- Santana has reached base via a hit in 92 games this year (of 147 played), and had multiple hits in 33 of those games.
- In 21 games this season, he has hit a home run (14.3%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Santana has picked up an RBI in 54 games this season (36.7%), with two or more RBI in 23 of those contests (15.6%).
- He has scored in 60 games this year, with multiple runs 16 times.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|75
|.260
|AVG
|.223
|.348
|OBP
|.292
|.441
|SLG
|.419
|25
|XBH
|32
|10
|HR
|13
|31
|RBI
|55
|45/35
|K/BB
|59/30
|4
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen (17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 210 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 35th of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.47), 12th in WHIP (1.119), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
