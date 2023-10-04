The NL Wild Card Series rolls on Wednesday at 7:08 PM ET when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Arizona Diamondbacks live on ESPN2 from American Family Field. The Diamondbacks will look to move on to the NLDS while the Brewers hope to extend the series with a win. Zac Gallen is expected to start for the Diamondbacks, while the Brewers will counter with Freddy Peralta.

The favored Brewers have -130 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +105. The total for the matchup has been set at 7.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -130 +105 7.5 -105 -115 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Brewers have a record of 5-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Brewers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have compiled a 52-35 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 59.8% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, Milwaukee has a record of 36-25 (59%).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Brewers a 56.5% chance to win.

In the 163 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Milwaukee, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-84-7).

The Brewers have a 4-7-0 record ATS this season (covering only 36.4% of the time).

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 49-32 43-38 36-31 56-40 70-45 22-26

