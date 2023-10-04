Wednesday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (92-70) versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at American Family Field is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Brewers. Game time is at 7:08 PM ET on October 4.

The Brewers will give the nod to Freddy Peralta (12-10, 3.80 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA).

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 7:08 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Brewers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Brewers have been favored 87 times and won 52, or 59.8%, of those games.

Milwaukee has entered 61 games this season favored by -130 or more and is 36-25 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 56.5% chance to win.

Milwaukee has scored 728 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Brewers have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.74).

Brewers Schedule