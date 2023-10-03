Willy Adames vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Willy Adames -- batting .273 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the hill, on October 3 at 7:08 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Cubs.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is batting .219 with 29 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 71 walks.
- Adames has gotten at least one hit in 57.0% of his games this season (85 of 149), with multiple hits 27 times (18.1%).
- In 22 games this year, he has hit a home run (14.8%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).
- In 44 games this year (29.5%), Adames has picked up an RBI, and in 20 of those games (13.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- In 56 of 149 games this season, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|74
|.230
|AVG
|.208
|.319
|OBP
|.304
|.456
|SLG
|.364
|30
|XBH
|25
|15
|HR
|9
|45
|RBI
|35
|79/36
|K/BB
|86/35
|2
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 197 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Pfaadt (3-9) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 19th start of the season. He has a 5.72 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 5.72 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .282 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.