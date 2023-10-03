The Milwaukee Brewers, including Josh Donaldson (hitting .139 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and eight RBI), take on starter Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:08 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series..

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Cubs.

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Josh Donaldson At The Plate

Donaldson is hitting .152 with five doubles, 13 home runs and 22 walks.

In 41.2% of his games this year (21 of 51), Donaldson has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (7.8%) he recorded at least two.

In 12 games this season, he has homered (23.5%, and 6.9% of his trips to the plate).

In 35.3% of his games this year, Donaldson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 17 of 51 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 18 .143 AVG .164 .276 OBP .205 .347 SLG .522 8 XBH 10 6 HR 7 9 RBI 17 32/18 K/BB 18/4 0 SB 0

