On Tuesday, Carlos Santana (batting .325 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 7:08 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is batting .240 with 33 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 65 walks.

In 62.3% of his games this season (91 of 146), Santana has picked up at least one hit, and in 33 of those games (22.6%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 146 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 21 of them (14.4%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Santana has picked up an RBI in 53 games this year (36.3%), with two or more RBI in 23 of them (15.8%).

He has scored in 60 of 146 games this year, and more than once 16 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 71 GP 75 .260 AVG .223 .348 OBP .292 .441 SLG .419 25 XBH 32 10 HR 13 31 RBI 55 45/35 K/BB 59/30 4 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings