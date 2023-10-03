Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - NL Wild Card Game 1
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Tuesday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (92-70) and Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) going head to head at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:08 PM ET on October 3.
The probable starters are Corbin Burnes (10-8) for the Brewers and Brandon Pfaadt (3-9) for the Diamondbacks.
Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 7:08 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.
- Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
- This season, the Brewers have been favored 86 times and won 52, or 60.5%, of those games.
- Milwaukee has a record of 11-9, a 55% win rate, when favored by -185 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 64.9% chance to win.
- Milwaukee has scored 728 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 27
|Cardinals
|W 3-2
|Wade Miley vs Zack Thompson
|September 28
|Cardinals
|W 3-0
|Corbin Burnes vs Dakota Hudson
|September 29
|Cubs
|W 4-3
|Colin Rea vs Kyle Hendricks
|September 30
|Cubs
|L 10-6
|Eric Lauer vs Jordan Wicks
|October 1
|Cubs
|W 4-0
|Adrian Houser vs Drew Smyly
|October 3
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Brandon Pfaadt
|October 4
|Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs Zac Gallen
