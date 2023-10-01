Victor Caratini -- hitting .294 with a double, a home run, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the hill, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Victor Caratini At The Plate

Caratini has three doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks while hitting .255.

Caratini has gotten at least one hit in 55.9% of his games this season (33 of 59), with more than one hit 15 times (25.4%).

Looking at the 59 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (11.9%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Caratini has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (32.2%), with two or more RBI in five of them (8.5%).

In 32.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.8%).

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 28 .240 AVG .270 .319 OBP .330 .350 SLG .400 5 XBH 5 3 HR 4 9 RBI 16 26/10 K/BB 19/9 1 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings