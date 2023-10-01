Tyrone Taylor vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Tyrone Taylor and his .657 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI against the Cubs.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .233 with 17 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks.
- Taylor has gotten a hit in 39 of 69 games this year (56.5%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (18.8%).
- He has homered in 11.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Taylor has driven home a run in 25 games this year (36.2%), including more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games.
- In 36.2% of his games this season (25 of 69), he has scored, and in seven of those games (10.1%) he has scored more than once.
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|37
|.271
|AVG
|.200
|.304
|OBP
|.236
|.495
|SLG
|.383
|16
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|20
|RBI
|14
|26/3
|K/BB
|27/5
|3
|SB
|4
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.1 per game).
- Steele gets the start for the Cubs, his 31st of the season. He is 16-5 with a 3.38 ERA and 176 strikeouts through 173 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the lefty went 5 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.38), 21st in WHIP (1.183), and 23rd in K/9 (9.1).
