Mark Canha -- .175 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Cubs.

Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Mark Canha At The Plate

Canha has 25 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 49 walks while hitting .259.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 73rd, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 106th in the league in slugging.

Canha has reached base via a hit in 84 games this year (of 134 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 8.2% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.6% of his games this season, Canha has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (9.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 45 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 70 .252 AVG .243 .346 OBP .347 .383 SLG .383 9 XBH 21 3 HR 5 13 RBI 34 26/13 K/BB 37/28 5 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings